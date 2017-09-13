Protesters shroud Jefferson statue, decry UVa response to rallies | State News | newsadvance.com

Newsvine

Protesters shroud Jefferson statue, decry UVa response to rallies

One month after white nationalists stormed the Rotunda at the University of Virginia, bearing tiki torches and chanting, “You will not replace us,” a smaller but equally vocal crowd of protesters took to the Rotunda on Tuesday night, covering a statue of Thomas Jefferson in a black shroud.

