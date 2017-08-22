Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Calls Two Officers 'Racist Murders,' So They Sue - Blue Lives Matter

Seattle Police Officers Sue Councilmember Kshama Sawant
Seattle, WA – Two Seattle Police Officers are suing city councilmember Kshama Sawant after she publicly called them “racist murderers” after they were forced to shoot Che Taylor in 2016, according to the lawsuit.
