When Andy Mitchell spotted a young man in a fast food uniform walking along the side of a road on a 95-degree summer day in Rockwall, Texas, he felt compelled to pull over.
He rolled down his window and offered the man, a 20-year-old named Justin Korva, a ride -- not knowing how much that small gesture would impact the man's life.
Strangers buy car for 20-year-old Texas man who walks 3 miles to work every day - CBS News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:48 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment