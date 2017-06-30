Newsvine

OLCharlie

About Articles: 32 Seeds: 527 Comments: 14130 Since: Aug 2013

Strangers buy car for 20-year-old Texas man who walks 3 miles to work every day - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by OLCharlie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When Andy Mitchell spotted a young man in a fast food uniform walking along the side of a road on a 95-degree summer day in Rockwall, Texas, he felt compelled to pull over.

He rolled down his window and offered the man, a 20-year-old named Justin Korva, a ride -- not knowing how much that small gesture would impact the man's life.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor