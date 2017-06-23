Bayley’s Corner, Mobile County, Alabama –You have heard us say it before: never mess with old people, and especially not veterans. A Marine veteran defended his home against suspects who shot at him … the three suspects lived to regret it when he shot back. Actually, they are lucky to have lived at all.
Marine Veteran Defended Against Home Invasion #dontmesswithavet - Uncle Sam's Misguided Children
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:13 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment