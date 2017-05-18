Soundgarden's Chris Cornell RIP

"Like Suicide"

Superunknown

by Soundgarden

released March 8, 1994

A&M Records

LYRICS

Heard it from another room

Eyes were waking up just to fall asleep

Love's like suicide

Dazed out in a garden bed

With a broken neck lays my broken gift

Just like suicide

And my last ditch

Was my last brick

Lent to finish her

Finish her

Bit down on the bullet now

I had a taste so sour

I had to think of something sweet

Love's like suicide

Safe outside my gilded cage

With an ounce of pain

I wield a ton of rage

Just like suicide

With eyes of blood

And bitter blue

How I feel for you

I feel for you

She lived like a murder

How she'd fly so sweetly

She lived like a murder

But she dies

Just like suicide

Music: Chris Cornell

Lyrics: Chris Cornell