Soundgarden's Chris Cornell RIP

By OLCharlie
Thu May 18, 2017 4:36 PM
"Like Suicide"
Superunknown
by Soundgarden
released March 8, 1994
A&M Records

LYRICS
Heard it from another room
Eyes were waking up just to fall asleep
Love's like suicide
Dazed out in a garden bed
With a broken neck lays my broken gift
Just like suicide

And my last ditch
Was my last brick
Lent to finish her
Finish her

Bit down on the bullet now
I had a taste so sour
I had to think of something sweet
Love's like suicide
Safe outside my gilded cage
With an ounce of pain
I wield a ton of rage
Just like suicide

With eyes of blood
And bitter blue
How I feel for you
I feel for you

She lived like a murder
How she'd fly so sweetly
She lived like a murder
But she dies
Just like suicide

Music: Chris Cornell
Lyrics: Chris Cornell

Soundgarden - Holy Water

Music video by Soundgarden performing Jesus Christ Pose. (C) 1991 A&M Records

Music video by Soundgarden performing Outshined. (C) 2012 A&M Records

