Soundgarden's Chris Cornell RIP

"Like Suicide"
Superunknown
by Soundgarden
released March 8, 1994
A&M Records
LYRICS
Heard it from another room
Eyes were waking up just to fall asleep
Love's like suicide
Dazed out in a garden bed
With a broken neck lays my broken gift
Just like suicide
And my last ditch
Was my last brick
Lent to finish her
Finish her
Bit down on the bullet now
I had a taste so sour
I had to think of something sweet
Love's like suicide
Safe outside my gilded cage
With an ounce of pain
I wield a ton of rage
Just like suicide
With eyes of blood
And bitter blue
How I feel for you
I feel for you
She lived like a murder
How she'd fly so sweetly
She lived like a murder
But she dies
Just like suicide
Music: Chris Cornell
Lyrics: Chris Cornell
