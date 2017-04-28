Newsvine

Westminster 'terror attack' suspect with knives arrested | Daily Mail Online

Seeded on Fri Apr 28, 2017 5:35 PM
  • Armed police flooded Whitehall this afternoon and tackled a terror suspect 'armed with rucksack of knives' 
  • Scotland Yard confirms man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and preparing terrorism
  • The 27-year-old man was tracked by covert officers after getting off the Underground at St James's Park 
  • Witnesses say a team of officers appeared 'like a swarm of bees' and the man did not resist as he was arrested
  • It comes just 36 days after five people were killed in a terror attack by an Islamic extremist in the same area
  • Do you know the man pictured? Call MailOnline at 0203 615 2915 or email paddy.dinham@mailonline.co.uk 

