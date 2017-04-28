Westminster 'terror attack' suspect with knives arrested | Daily Mail Online

- Armed police flooded Whitehall this afternoon and tackled a terror suspect 'armed with rucksack of knives'
- Scotland Yard confirms man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and preparing terrorism
- The 27-year-old man was tracked by covert officers after getting off the Underground at St James's Park
- Witnesses say a team of officers appeared 'like a swarm of bees' and the man did not resist as he was arrested
- It comes just 36 days after five people were killed in a terror attack by an Islamic extremist in the same area
