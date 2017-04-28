- Khalid Masood was active on Whatsapp just minutes before the attack in March
- The person who received his final message has been questioned extensively by police and released
- Security forces have been able to tap into the killer's phone and access the last message
- The killer was motivated by the Western military action in the Middle East
Khalid Masood's last WhatsApp message cracked by spies | Daily Mail Online
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Apr 28, 2017 3:58 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment