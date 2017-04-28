Newsvine

OLCharlie

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 512 Comments: 13222 Since: Aug 2013

Khalid Masood's last WhatsApp message cracked by spies | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by OLCharlie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Fri Apr 28, 2017 3:58 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

  • Khalid Masood was active on Whatsapp just minutes before the attack in March
  • The person who received his final message has been questioned extensively by police and released
  • Security forces have been able to tap into the killer's phone and access the last message
  • The killer was motivated by the Western military action in the Middle East 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor