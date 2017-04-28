Newsvine

Police shoot woman in burka in London to 'foil plot' | Daily Mail Online

Article Photo

  • Heavily armed police stormed London house and opened fire in anti-terror raid 
  • Five shots could be heard ringing out on Harlesden Road, Willesden, before 7pm
  • A 20-year-old woman shot by anti-terror police officers and was taken to hospital
  • Believed to be the first female terror suspect in UK history to be shot by police 
  • Witness said: 'They brought down a lady in a burka. We saw she had been shot'
  • Another said: 'Doctors were trying to help. She was shouting: 'Don't touch me'
  • Five people including 16-year-old and couple held for suspected terror offences
  • MI5 are said to have been watching the north London flat ahead of the raid 
  • Simultaneously an unnamed woman, 43, was arrested at an address in Kent  
  • Raids not connected to the Whitehall knife arrest, Metropolitan Police said

