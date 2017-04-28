Police shoot woman in burka in London to 'foil plot' | Daily Mail Online

- Heavily armed police stormed London house and opened fire in anti-terror raid
- Five shots could be heard ringing out on Harlesden Road, Willesden, before 7pm
- A 20-year-old woman shot by anti-terror police officers and was taken to hospital
- Believed to be the first female terror suspect in UK history to be shot by police
- Witness said: 'They brought down a lady in a burka. We saw she had been shot'
- Another said: 'Doctors were trying to help. She was shouting: 'Don't touch me'
- Five people including 16-year-old and couple held for suspected terror offences
- MI5 are said to have been watching the north London flat ahead of the raid
- Simultaneously an unnamed woman, 43, was arrested at an address in Kent
- Raids not connected to the Whitehall knife arrest, Metropolitan Police said
