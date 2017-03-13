Dog abandoned at gas station is now an adorable full-time employee - AOL Lifestyle

A friendly dog named Negão now has a great life, but that wasn't always the case.

Sabrina Plannerer, owner of a Shell gas station in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, spotted the dog one day around the station. He had been abandoned there and was roaming around, too afraid to leave.

Plannerer knew she couldn't let him go; she and her partner took him in. "We adopted him immediately and got him all the care animals need," she told The Dodo. "We took him to the vet to get vaccinated and de-wormed. We bought him food, a dog house, and a leash to take him on walks."