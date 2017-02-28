Newsvine

Passenger who screamed how 'Muslims would take over Britain' is tackled and handcuffed by hero security expert on London-bound flight

A PASSENGER who screamed “Muslims will take over Britain” on a London-bound flight was wrestled to the floor by the UK’s former counter-terrorism chief.

Hero Chris Phillips, a retired cop of 30 years service, leapt into action at 30,000ft when screams broke out on a packed flight from India.

