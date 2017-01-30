As promised in his campaign, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven countries that are hotbeds of terrorism until the prospective immigrants can be further vetted and protocol put in place that will better serve U.S. national interests and protect the lives of the American people.
No, Trump's Immigration Order Isn't Racist Or Reminiscent Of The Holocaust
2017-01-30
