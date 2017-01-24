Among the speakers at the Women’s March on Washington was feminist activist Donna Hylton. In 1985, Hylton was convicted in a New York court for her participation in the violent abduction, torture, and murder of Thomas Vigliarolo, a 60-year-old real estate broker. She is in demand on college campuses and elsewhere to speak about life in prison, and on her feminist perspective. Her website does not mention her conviction or the crimes ascribed to her. Four other were convicted as well.
Woman who tortured, killed man was featured speaker at Women's March
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment