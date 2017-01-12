Newsvine

CBC: 'We may just have to kick somebody's ass' over painting removal - POLITICO

SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Thu Jan 12, 2017
A spat between black lawmakers and Republicans over a painting on display in the Capitol got uglier Tuesday after multiple GOP lawmakers removed the painting for the second time in a week — and the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus suggested supporters of displaying the painting "may just have to kick somebody's ass."

