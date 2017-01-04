Newsvine

Four In Custody After Brittany Herring Live Streamed Kidnapping & Torture of White Man - Blue Lives Matter

Seeded by OLCharlie View Original Article: bluelivesmatter.blue
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 5:37 PM
Chicago, Illinois–Four people are in custody, according to Chicago police, after they learned of a Facebook live stream of a brutal kidnapping and assault of a white male.  Racial slurs and anti-Trump chants can be heard in the video as the men and woman cut the man’s clothes, scalp and assaulted him.  The white male is seen lying in the corner, his hands and feet bound.

