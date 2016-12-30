Heroin, Suicide, and Those Left Behind

Sunday night, one week prior to Christmas, my cellphone rang. I normally turn it off when I go to bed, but was keeping track of a football score, so thankfully I received the call. It was my ex-wife. She told me our adult daughter was safe, but her live-in boyfriend had shot himself; in front of our daughter. He was dead.

When I arrived at my daughter's apartment complex, she was covered in blood from trying to perform CPR on him. The 911 operator told her to try, but I found out later she told him/her she couldn't squeeze his nose, because it was not all there. To say she has suffered a traumatic situation that no one should have to ever live with, much less witness…is an understatement. After they removed his body, I was allowed into her apartment to collect some of her personal belongings. Although I was told upfront to brace myself, I could not have imagined the sight I walked into. I won't go into all the details, but let's just say Hollywood movies do not capture the total damage and devastation a gunshot can do to one's head.

It had occurred to me on the drive to her apartment, the news could have been much worse. He could have shot and killed my daughter before shooting himself. For that I am grateful that did not come to pass.

A few days later I met his family at the apartment so they could collect his belongings. The cleaning crew did an excellent job, although it was just a cosmetic job, to allow us to enter and box his and her items. I imagine the cleaning crew we hired is now in the process of replacing the bathroom tiles (where it happened) and the carpet.

His family was very nice, and was a shame we had to meet under these circumstances. The young man came from a very nice, middle to upper-middle family. He left behind 2 younger brothers who I was told looked up to him. The young man had just turned 23 years old.

The only reason I wrote this is very simple. I am not looking to change anyone's views on drugs, guns, relationships, or thoughts of an afterlife. I simply want you to know, if you're depressed, addicted to substances, or simply do not see a way out…PLEASE seek help. I have no doubt in my mind if the young man had it to do all over again, he would not put any of us through what his suicide has done.