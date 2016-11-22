Ricky Gray's execution date set - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
The man behind a horrific crime that left a family dead inside their burning home learned his fate Monday. A Richmond judge decided Ricky Gray will be put to death in less than two months for his role in the 2006 New Year’s Day quadruple murders of the Harvey family in Richmond.
