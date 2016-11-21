Newsvine

Suspect arrested in ambush killing of San Antonio police officer Benjamin Marconi

SOURCE: The San Antonio Express-News
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police arrested a suspect late Monday afternoon in the fatal ambush shooting of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi, Chief William McManus said.

Police identified him as Otis Tyrone McKane, 31, of San Antonio.

He was taken into custody without incident, McManus said.

