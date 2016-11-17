Newsvine

OLCharlie

About Articles: 27 Seeds: 479 Comments: 11914 Since: Aug 2013

Matt Harrigan, PacketSled CEO, resigns over Trump assassination threat - Washington Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by OLCharlie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Times
Seeded on Thu Nov 17, 2016 6:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The chief executive of a San Diego-area cybersecurity firm has resigned after threatening on Facebook to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.

“I’m going to kill the president. Elect,” PacketSled President and CEO Matt Harrigan wrote on election night on his now-deleted Facebook page, according to screenshots posted on Reddit.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor