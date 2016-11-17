The chief executive of a San Diego-area cybersecurity firm has resigned after threatening on Facebook to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.
“I’m going to kill the president. Elect,” PacketSled President and CEO Matt Harrigan wrote on election night on his now-deleted Facebook page, according to screenshots posted on Reddit.
Matt Harrigan, PacketSled CEO, resigns over Trump assassination threat - Washington Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Nov 17, 2016 6:48 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment