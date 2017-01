CHICAGO (AP) — The co-founder of food delivery service Grubhub sent an email to all his employees suggesting that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should resign, then issued a statement saying he welcomes all employees, regardless of their political beliefs.

Here's another interesting one, pointing out their stock has dropped since the e-mail was sent.

