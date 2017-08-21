Newsvine

OLCharlie

About Articles: 32 Seeds: 538 Comments: 14560 Since: Aug 2013

'A Country of Laws': Canada's Trudeau Sounds Alarm About Illegal Immigrants | Fox News Insider

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by OLCharlie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sounding the alarm on the growing flood of immigrants entering Canada.

Nope, you said they were "welcome,"...so open your arms Canada and take them...ALL of them.;-)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor